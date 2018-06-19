RAM Walk has raised over $500,000 to date for healthy hearts

More than 700 two-legged and four-legged participants ran, walked and cheered at The 3rd Annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk at Carter Park in Breckenridge, raising $171,000 so far this year with more contributions coming in.

With this year's tally, the RAM Walk, part of Breckenridge Grand Vacations' philanthropic program, BGV Gives, has raised more than $500,000 over the past three years in support of healthy heart programs in Summit County.

Specifically, the donations have supported free monthly heart health screening events by St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, heart-healthy cooking classes at Colorado Mountain College and Infant CPR Anytime kits for new local parents. Additional programs include Keystone Science School CATCH Afterschool Program, which promotes healthy physical activity and eating behaviors in children; AED units for the Summit Community Care Dental Clinic and for BGV's resort properties; and a community-wide CPR and DEFIB education program.

The walk honors the late Breckenridge Grand Vacations owner and developer Rob Millisor, and the day came with live entertainment, children's activities, local vendors sharing heart health information and a heart-healthy lunch from the Breckenridge Restaurant Association.

According to organizers, every dollar raised through the event went to The Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at BGV's community partner, The Summit Foundation. Additionally, the RAM Walk received support from a record 35 sponsors with more than 100 volunteers.

"We are honored and humbled to continue Rob's legacy of giving through fundraising, sponsorships, grants, volunteering and in-kind donations on behalf of those in need," said Deb Edwards, program manager for BGV Gives.

Millisor died of a heart attack in 2015 while on a humanitarian trip in Nepal.

"Rob's mission was to support and care for our community and employees," added his brother and BGV's owner and developer Mike Millisor. "It's an honor to do that through all of our BGV Gives programs and, in particular, through the RAM Walk which is helping to promote heart health and save lives."

Donations for the RAM Walk and for heart health programs in Summit County can still be made online at BGVGives.org/heart-health-walk.