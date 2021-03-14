RE/MAX Properties of the Summit team ranks top in state

Wendy Tancheff (left) and Laurie Williams (right) make up RE/MAX Properties of the Summit’s Elevated Living Team.

Photo from RE/MAX Properties of the Summit

RE/MAX Properties of the Summit’s Elevated Living Team ranked first in Colorado for annual sales volume within the company for the small team category. The team ranked number 10 in the United States and number 26 worldwide for RE/MAX.

The Elevated Living team is composed of Wendy Tancheff and Laurie Williams. Tancheff said in a press release that 46% of their 2020 business was from repeat customers. RE/MAX Properties of the Summit has offices in Breckenridge and Frisco.