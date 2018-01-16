Red, White and Blue Fire hosting job forum
January 16, 2018
The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District will be hosting a fire services jobs forum for people interested in firefighting careers on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 4:30-6 p.m. at RWB's main station located at 316 N. Main Street in Breckenridge.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn what a career in fire service entails, how the testing and hiring process for firefighters and firefighter/paramedics works and what it's like to be part of Red, White and Blue Fire. RWB personnel will be available to answer questions.
Candidates will be evaluated for their applications, resumes, written and physical ability evaluations, education, experience, oral board results, ride-alongs and general fit for the district.
Those interested in attending should RSVP by signing up on the contact of the Employment Opportunities page on the RWB website, RWBFire.org.
For more information, contact Amanda Seidler at jobs@rwbfire.org or 970-453-2474.
