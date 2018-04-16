Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District hosting candidate forum ahead of first contested board election in years

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District will be holding its first contested board election in several years, and the fire service is hosting a "meet the candidates" forum on Monday, April 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Colorado Mountain College campus auditorium in Breckenridge. All five candidates for the three available positions will be present to pitch their candidacies and answer questions.

The election is on May 8. Monday's event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Breckenridge and Summit County.