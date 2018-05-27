Red, White and Blue puts out Breckenridge house fire on Sunday

Crews with the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District extinguished a house fire Sunday afternoon in Breckenridge.

They said no one was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to 106 Reliance Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported seeing flames shooting up over the roof of the house, and the single-story home suffered heavy damage in the blaze, the full extent of which was not entirely clear Sunday.

Emergency radio traffic indicated at least one nearby home was evacuated, but firefighters said they don't believe the flames spread to any of the adjacent homes. However, they said it is possible the homes next door could have sustained some smoke damage.

The fire is believed to have started near the entryway of the home by a wood patio. The cause remains under investigation.