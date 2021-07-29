Redistricting commissions to visit Summit County on Saturday to collect public comment

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions are visiting Summit County Saturday, July 31, to give Summit County residents a chance to voice their opinions on the proposals for redrawn congressional and legislative districts.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Summit County Community and Senior Center located at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. Community members can also listen or watch via Zoom. This hearing is one of 32 scheduled across the state.

Those wishing to testify and comment must register, and individuals speaking in person can do so either online or at the event. Those wishing to speak via Zoom must register in advance by visiting the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions’ website . Under the “Public Engagement” tab, attendees should click on “Speak to the Commissioners” then “Sign up to Speak.”

According to the website, public comments should be limited to congressional or legislative redistricting.

Those wishing to attend but not speak do not need to sign up in advance.

This redistricting process happens once every 10 years and coincides with the collection of U.S. Census data. Last month, the commissions released the drawings of the first congressional and state legislative preliminary maps .

For more information about upcoming hearings and more, visit Redistricting.Colorado.gov.