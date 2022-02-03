Regan Wood running for reelection as Summit County Coroner

Regan Wood was elected as Summit County Coroner in 2015 and reelected in 2019. In January, she announced her plans to run for her third term.

Regan Wood/Courtesy photo

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood is running for reelection for her third term.

Wood began working as a volunteer deputy coroner in 2005 after serving as the executive director of Summit Advocates for Victim of Assault based in Dillon. In 2012, she was promoted to chief deputy coroner before running for her first term as coroner in 2015.

During her term, she created the Summit County Coroner’s Survivor Support Team, which acts in tandem with death investigators to provide mental and practical support to loved ones throughout the course of an investigation. According to a news release from Wood, the program has since served as a model for other programs in coroner offices throughout the state.

She’s also built out her team to include a task force made up of a deputized detective sergeant, a training psychologist and a forensic anthropologist, all of whom work to help mitigate the impacts of prevalent causes of death in the community, such as suicide, drug overdoses and acute altitude related illnesses.

Wood is a certified death investigator from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and the Colorado Coroners Association.