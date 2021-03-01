Regional Mountain Migration survey to provide new insights on COVID-19 impacts

A regional research project funded by the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Colorado Association of Ski Towns is pushing out a survey to help leaders in mountain communities better understand the impacts of COVID-19.

The survey, called Mountain Migration, is being conducted in six mountain counties, including Summit, Eagle, Grand, Pitkin, Routt and San Miguel. The research group, which is also being supported by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, is asking new and longtime residents in the area to fill out an online survey this month to help provide insights to community leaders in each county on topics including visitors, migration to mountain towns, and systematic issues like a lack of workforce and affordable housing.

The survey can be taken at Polco.us/swccog-survey until March 31. The survey is confidential, but the final report will be published publicly by the end of May 2021.