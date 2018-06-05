Register now for Saturday's Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk in Breckenridge

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the 3rd annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk on Saturday at Carter Park, and organizers are encouraging them to register early.

The walk supports heart health programs in Summit County and honors Breckenridge Grand Vacations' former owner and developer, Rob Millisor, who died in 2015 after suffering a heart attack while on a humanitarian trip in Nepal.

Over the past two years, the walk has raised more than $350,000 as part of BGV's philanthropic program, BGV Gives, for community programs like free monthly heart health screening events by St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, heart-healthy cooking classes at Colorado Mountain College and Keystone Science School CATCH Afterschool Program, which promotes healthy physical activity and eating behaviors in children, among many others.

"Helping others was the true passion of Rob," said Mike Dudick, CEO and owner of BGV, and one of Millisor's friends, in a prepared statement. "We're carrying on Rob's mission of giving back through all our BGV Gives programs and, in particular, honoring him through the RAM Walk which supports the community he loved so much and that we love so much."

According to Deb Edwards, BGV Gives program manager, the team has raised nearly $137,000 for the BGV Gives RAM Walk and is expecting to hit its goal of $150,000 this year.

All of the money will be donated to The Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at The Summit Foundation to support heart-health programs, education and research.

Online registration for the RAM Walk ends at 10 p.m. Thursday. Day-of registrations are welcome, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.

Participants can choose between a 5K trail walk, a one-mile town walk or a 5K trail run. The cost is $35 for adults and ranges from $5-20 for children, depending on age. Kids 5 and under are free. There's also an option to register as a group of five.

All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt, commemorative gifts, morning snacks and a heart-healthy lunch. They'll also be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 Fitbits. Free entertainment, yoga with Meta Yoga Studios, hearth health booths and children's activities will be available during the event.

For more, including a full schedule, go to BGVGives.org or contact Edwards at 970- 547-8748 or dedwards@breckgv.com. For parking, The BGV/Grand Timber Lodge shuttle will offer free rides from the South Gondola Lot to Carter Park.

— Summit Daily staff report