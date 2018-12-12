Registration open for winter classes at Silverthorne Recreation Center
December 12, 2018
Registration is now open for winter classes at the Silverthorne Recreation Center.
The rec center offers a wide variety of activities for the community and visitors alike, ranging from Gym and Swim and Peewee Storybook Chef to After School Adventures and Teen Theatre Dance. Others focus on gymnastics, adult sports leagues, aerial yoga and more. From toddlers to seniors, the center might have just the right class for you.
People may register online at Silverthorne.org.
For more information, call the rec center at 970-262-7370.
