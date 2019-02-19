Rep. Joe Neguse to hold town hall in Frisco Thursday, Feb. 21

Second District Congressman Joe Neguse will be holding a town hall forum in Frisco on Thursday, Feb. 21. The visit will be the freshman congressman’s first visit to Summit County since being elected. The town hall with feature a Q and A session with constituents. Neguse has been appointed to the House Judiciary Committee, Natural Resources Committee and Select Committee on the Climate Crisis since being sworn in. He has also notably been one of the earliest backers of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal.” The event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the EVO3 Workspace at 620 Main Street in Frisco. All members of the public are invited to attend.