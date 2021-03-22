Rep. Joe Neguse to host virtual State of the District town halls this week

Rep. Joe Neguse will host his annual State of the District town halls via Zoom this year, inviting community members around the 2nd Congressional District to tune in for an update on the work his office has completed over the past year in Congress.

There will be two town hall meetings Thursday, March 25. The first will focus on the Front Range and will begin at 5 p.m. The second will focus on mountain communities in the district and will begin at 6 p.m. Communities can register to attend the virtual event at NeguseEvents.com .

“We’re excited to announce this year’s State of the District town halls,” Neguse said in a news release. “Last year, hundreds of constituents joined us in person in Boulder and Fort Collins for our annual update, and this year we hope many more can join us virtually. Our approach has always been to lead locally and listen first, and hearing from constituents directly through public town halls is essential to that work. We look forward to a robust community conversation in the wake of the many challenges brought our way this year, to discuss where we’ve been and where we are going.”

Neguse plans to discuss his ongoing work in Congress and provide an overview of his first term. He also will provide an update on COVID-19 relief, work being done to help the district recover from last year’s wildfire season and his priorities for the 117th Congress.