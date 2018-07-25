Reporter’s notebook: Mini cell phone towers might be coming to Frisco
Overheard at the Summit County Commissioner's work session meeting on Tuesday: Small cellular facilities, basically mini cell towers, might be coming to Frisco. The facilities are meant to supplement cell coverage in a small geographical area. Verizon Wireless has started the process of applying for a license to operate several of these 17-cubic-foot facilities on Frisco's Main Street, which has become notorious for spotty cell coverage. The county commissioners gave planning staff approval to start working with Verizon to see what such an arrangement would look like, and there is no timeline for when or if the facilities will be installed
Other cities — like Denver and Longmont — are already using small cellular facilities to supplement tower coverage in areas of spotty or high data use.
