Republican candidate Peter Yu’s listening tour stops in Frisco tomorrow

Peter Yu, a Republican running for the Congressional District 2 seat, will visit Foote's Rest in Frisco tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Born and raised in Loveland, Yu is the son of Vietnamese immigrants aiming to take the place of Jared Polis, who is running for governor after serving as a congressman for the district since 2009.

Yu, a sales manager based in Broomfield, is running against Joe Neguse, a Democrat and resident of Lafayette. In the primary, Neguse beat challenger Mark Williams by a wide margin with 65.82 percent of the vote statewide over Williams' 34.18 percent.