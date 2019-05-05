Requests sought for Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program with $11 million in grants available

Administered through the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has approximately $11 million for private landowners who want to protect wildlife habitat on their property or provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has money for private landowners who want to protect important wildlife habitat on their property or provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public.

The money is being administered through the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program and requests for funding are now being accepted statewide.

According to the agency, the program is incentive-based and voluntary. It works by using easements and fee title purchases, in limited circumstances, to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation and public access goals by offering landowners opportunities to voluntarily protect important wildlife habitat, provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public, and, if appropriate, sell their property to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Priority goes to proposals for Conservation Easements and Public Access Easements, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has approximately $11 million for the program, made possible through a conservation partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado and from revenue from the sale of habitat stamps.

All application materials, including instructions and the form, are available online at CPW.State.Co.Us/AboutUs/Pages/LandWaterCWHP.aspx. Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 31.