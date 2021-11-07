ReSaddled Thrift Store in Silverthorne upgrades its entrance

After receiving a business improvement grant from the town of Silverthorne, ReSaddled Thrift Store updated its exterior in 2021.

ReSaddled Thrift Store/Courtesy photo

ReSaddled Thrift Store has a brighter, new exterior thanks to receiving a business improvement grant from the town of Silverthorne.

The thrift store is owned and operated by the Blue River Horse Center and sells items like clothing, women’s accessories, sporting goods and ski and snowboarding clothing. The store also has a new stock of winter clothing as the season changes.

The store operates as a financial partner to the Blue River Horse Center’s horse rescue retraining program. The program offers area youth and adults the opportunity to learn horse training and horse handling techniques as volunteer ranch hands during the summer months.

ReSaddled Thrift Store is located at 252 Warren Ave. in Silverthorne and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information about the store, visit BlueRiverHorseCenter.org/thrift-store.