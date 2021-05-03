Reservations open for White River National Forest campgrounds

Reservations for campgrounds in the White River National Forest are now available. In a news release, U.S. Forest Service officials stressed the importance of planning ahead for recreational activities this summer.

Campgrounds are available for reservation at Recreation.gov . The release noted that there are also many first-come, first-served campgrounds in the White River National Forest that fill up quickly and that campers will have a better chance of finding a site if they avoid peak times, such as weekends and holidays.

Campground information and current conditions such as fire restrictions are available at FS.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver .