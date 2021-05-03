Reservations open for White River National Forest campgrounds
Reservations for campgrounds in the White River National Forest are now available. In a news release, U.S. Forest Service officials stressed the importance of planning ahead for recreational activities this summer.
Campgrounds are available for reservation at Recreation.gov. The release noted that there are also many first-come, first-served campgrounds in the White River National Forest that fill up quickly and that campers will have a better chance of finding a site if they avoid peak times, such as weekends and holidays.
Campground information and current conditions such as fire restrictions are available at FS.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.