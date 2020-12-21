Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County
5th Ave Grille, 423 Main St., Frisco, 970-668-3733, 5thAveGrille.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Menu: Shrimp and crab bisque, Black Angus prime rib with au jus, scalloped Yukon Gold potatoes, grilled asparagus and fruit tart. Regular menu also available
- Cost: $52
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout
Asobi Teppanyaki, 110 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge, 970-547-2862, AsobiTeppanyakiTogo.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Takeout and delivery
Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, 970-471-9130, BeaverRun.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Menu: Choice of halibut, lamb shank, crispy duck, New York steak or vegetable napoleon plus mixed green salad, lobster bisque and dessert
- Cost: $40 to $65
- Dining options: Takeout
- Deadline to order: Noon Tuesday, Dec. 22
Blue Stag Saloon, 232 S. Main St. Breckenridge, 970-453-2221, BlueStagSaloon.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout
Bread + Salt, 401 E. Main St., Frisco, 970-668-0902, BreadAndSaltFrisco.com
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout
Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza, 520 S. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-771-3637, BreckenridgeAleHouse.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
The Breckenridge Tap House, 105 N. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-2167, BreckenridgeTapHouse.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery
Broken Compass Brewing, 68 Continental Court, Unit B-12, Breckenridge, 970-368-2772, BrokenCompassBrewing.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Outdoor and takeout
Cabin Juice, 605 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge, 970-423-2299, CabinJuice.com
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Winter grain salad, prime rib, grilled asparagus, broccoli casserole and pecan pie
- Cost: $65
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Craig’s Subs, 100 Dercum Square, Suite E-7A, Keystone, 970-368-6072, CraigsSubs.com
- Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Outdoor and takeout
Daylight Donuts, 305 N. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-2548, DaylightDonutsBreck.com
- Hours: 6 a.m. to noon
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining opinions: Indoor and takeout
Food Hedz World Cafe & Catering, 842 N. Summit Blvd. No. 19, Frisco, 970-668-2000, FoodHedzCatering.com
- Hours: Pickup time flexible
- Menu: Regular menu
- Deadline to order: Wednesday, Dec. 23
Frisco Prime, 20 Main St., Frisco, 970-668-5900 or 970-668-0340, FriscoPrime.com
- Hours: 1-9 p.m.
- Menu: Special Christmas takeout menu. Regular menu also available
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Hearthstone, 130 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge, 970-418-3998, HearthstoneBreck.com
- Hours: 4 p.m. to close
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining opinions: Indoor and takeout
Little Bar & Grilled, 161 E. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-771-3791, LittleBarAndGrilled.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Modis, 113 S. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-4330, ModisBreck.com
- Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout
Ollies, 180 W. Jefferson Ave., Breckenridge, 970-423-6284, OlliesPub.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout
Pho Real, 301 N. Main St., Breckenridge 970-423-6732, GoPhoReal.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery
Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon, 970-468-1010, RedMountainGrill.com
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Menu: Carved ham, prime rib and roast half duck. Regular menu also available
- Cost: TBD
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Silverheels Bar & Grill, 601 Main St, Frisco, 970-668-0345, SilverheelsRestaurant.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Menu: Family-style carryout options. Regular menu also available.
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-2788, SnakeRiverSaloon.com
- Hours: 2-10 p.m.
- Menu: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Regular menu also available
- Cost: $30 for Christmas menu
- Dining options: Indoor by reservation and takeout
South Ridge Seafood Grill, 500 S. Main St. No. 2B, Breckenridge, 970-547-0063, SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com
- Hours: 4-9 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor by reservation and takeout
Subway, 280 Summit Place Center, Silverthorne, 970-468-2304, Restaurants.Subway.com
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Tavern West, 311 W. Main St., Frisco, 970-455-8382, TavernWestFrisco.com
- Hours: 5-9 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Whiskey Star Smokehouse, 231 S. Main St. Breckenridge, 970-453-9683, WhiskeyStarBreck.com
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Smoked ham meal. Regular menu also available
- Cost: TBD
- Dining options: Indoor and takeout
Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 N. Park Ave. No. 15A, Breckenridge, 970-453-5570 and 191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-485-6263, WindyCityPizza.co
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Regular menu
- Dining options: Indoor (Breckenridge only) and takeout
Is your restaurant open on Christmas Day? Email the details to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.
