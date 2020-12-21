 Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Summit County

Staff report
  

5th Ave Grille, 423 Main St., Frisco, 970-668-3733, 5thAveGrille.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Menu: Shrimp and crab bisque, Black Angus prime rib with au jus, scalloped Yukon Gold potatoes, grilled asparagus and fruit tart. Regular menu also available
  • Cost: $52
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout

Asobi Teppanyaki, 110 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge, 970-547-2862, AsobiTeppanyakiTogo.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Takeout and delivery

Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, 970-471-9130, BeaverRun.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Menu: Choice of halibut, lamb shank, crispy duck, New York steak or vegetable napoleon plus mixed green salad, lobster bisque and dessert
  • Cost: $40 to $65
  • Dining options: Takeout
  • Deadline to order: Noon Tuesday, Dec. 22

Blue Stag Saloon, 232 S. Main St. Breckenridge, 970-453-2221, BlueStagSaloon.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout

Bread + Salt, 401 E. Main St., Frisco, 970-668-0902, BreadAndSaltFrisco.com

  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout

Breckenridge Ale House & Pizza, 520 S. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-771-3637, BreckenridgeAleHouse.com

  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

The Breckenridge Tap House, 105 N. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-2167, BreckenridgeTapHouse.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery

Broken Compass Brewing, 68 Continental Court, Unit B-12, Breckenridge, 970-368-2772, BrokenCompassBrewing.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Outdoor and takeout

Cabin Juice, 605 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge, 970-423-2299, CabinJuice.com

  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Winter grain salad, prime rib, grilled asparagus, broccoli casserole and pecan pie
  • Cost: $65
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Craig’s Subs, 100 Dercum Square, Suite E-7A, Keystone, 970-368-6072, CraigsSubs.com

  • Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Outdoor and takeout

Daylight Donuts, 305 N. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-2548, DaylightDonutsBreck.com

  • Hours: 6 a.m. to noon
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining opinions: Indoor and takeout

Food Hedz World Cafe & Catering, 842 N. Summit Blvd. No. 19, Frisco, 970-668-2000, FoodHedzCatering.com

  • Hours: Pickup time flexible
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Deadline to order: Wednesday, Dec. 23

Frisco Prime, 20 Main St., Frisco, 970-668-5900 or 970-668-0340, FriscoPrime.com

  • Hours: 1-9 p.m.
  • Menu: Special Christmas takeout menu. Regular menu also available
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Hearthstone, 130 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge, 970-418-3998, HearthstoneBreck.com

  • Hours: 4 p.m. to close
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining opinions: Indoor and takeout

Little Bar & Grilled, 161 E. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, 970-771-3791, LittleBarAndGrilled.com

  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Modis, 113 S. Main St., Breckenridge, 970-453-4330, ModisBreck.com

  • Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout

Ollies, 180 W. Jefferson Ave., Breckenridge, 970-423-6284, OlliesPub.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor and takeout

Pho Real, 301 N. Main St., Breckenridge 970-423-6732, GoPhoReal.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery

Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon, 970-468-1010, RedMountainGrill.com

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Menu: Carved ham, prime rib and roast half duck. Regular menu also available
  • Cost: TBD
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Silverheels Bar & Grill, 601 Main St, Frisco, 970-668-0345, SilverheelsRestaurant.com

  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Menu: Family-style carryout options. Regular menu also available.
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone, 970-468-2788, SnakeRiverSaloon.com

  • Hours: 2-10 p.m.
  • Menu: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Regular menu also available
  • Cost: $30 for Christmas menu
  • Dining options: Indoor by reservation and takeout

South Ridge Seafood Grill, 500 S. Main St. No. 2B, Breckenridge, 970-547-0063, SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com

  • Hours: 4-9 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor by reservation and takeout

Subway, 280 Summit Place Center, Silverthorne, 970-468-2304, Restaurants.Subway.com

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Tavern West, 311 W. Main St., Frisco, 970-455-8382, TavernWestFrisco.com

  • Hours: 5-9 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Whiskey Star Smokehouse, 231 S. Main St. Breckenridge, 970-453-9683, WhiskeyStarBreck.com

  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Smoked ham meal. Regular menu also available
  • Cost: TBD
  • Dining options: Indoor and takeout

Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 N. Park Ave. No. 15A, Breckenridge, 970-453-5570 and 191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-485-6263, WindyCityPizza.co

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Regular menu
  • Dining options: Indoor (Breckenridge only) and takeout

Is your restaurant open on Christmas Day? Email the details to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.

