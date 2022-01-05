Rise Acupuncture & Holistic Medicine opens in Frisco

A new business offering acupuncture services is opening in Frisco.

Called Rise Acupuncture & Holistic Medicine, the new venture is launched by Renata Silveira. The business was formerly based out of Denver, where it operated for five years, but Silveira and her family recently relocated to Summit County, and it now serves the local community.

According to a news release, the business specializes in treating acute and chronic pain, digestion problems, female hormonal disorders, insomnia, anxiety, depression and facial rejuvenation.

The company’s website states that some of its services range from $65 to $125. It also accepts health insurance, including carriers such as United Healthcare, Cigna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and more.

The business is located at 409 Main St., Suite 209, in Frisco. For more information, visit the company’s website at RiseHolisticMedicine.com or call 720-507-7238.