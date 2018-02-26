Rocky Mountain PBS’s ‘Colorado Experience’ coming to Breckenridge Wednesday

Rocky Mountain PBS's highest-rated, locally produced show, "Colorado Experience," is coming to Breckenridge on Wednesday for a free, roadshow presentation hosted by Colorado Mountain College and Summit Public Radio & TV.

Doors at the Eileen and Paul Finkel Auditorium at CMC's Breckenridge campus open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Episodes to be shown will highlight Colorado history from ancient Native Americans to modern-mountain biking, starting with "Paleo-Indians," an episode that explores evidence of early humans discovered across Colorado.

After an intermission, the time frame shifts gears to the late 20th Century and the advent of the "klunker," the moniker for the earliest mountain bikes. This episode focuses on the history of mountain cycling — including an 1891 ascent of Pikes Peak on bicycles to Buffalo Soldiers riding to Yellowstone in 1897.

"We chose the episode on the history of Mountain Biking because we knew there are so many people in our community who love that sport," wrote Leigh Girvin, Summit Public Radio & TV's outreach coordinator, in an email. "I've seen the episode, and it is fascinating."

Each episode is 30 minutes long, and the show, "Colorado Experience," airs regularly at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Rocky Mountain PBS.

Recommended Stories For You

The Colorado Experience Road Show is a traveling presentation that brings episodes from the show to communities across the state. Producers will be on hand to introduce the episodes and guide discussion afterward. People will also be eligible for door prize drawings, including tickets to performances by the Breckenridge Music Festival and National Repertory Orchestra and a Red Rocks show courtesy of The Colorado Sound radio.