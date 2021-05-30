Rotary Club announces ice melt winners
The Rotary Club of Summit County has announced the winners of its annual ice melt competition, where people pay $5 to guess the date and time that a large orange barrel will fall through the ice into Dillon Reservoir during the spring thaw.
The barrel fell into the water at 5:09 p.m. May 11. Winners were:
- Shari Goldstein of Frisco with a guess of 5:17 p.m.
- Dave Fritz of Bettendorf, Iowa, with a guess of 5:42 p.m.
- Dainielle Farrant of Dillon with a guess of 4:33 p.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward a community collaboration with Building Hope Summit County, according to a news release.
