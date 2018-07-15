RSVP now for FOLBR’s annual meeting July 29; event will feature talk on wildfire preparedness
July 15, 2018
The deadline to RSVP for the Friends of the Lower Blue River's annual meeting is Sunday, July 22.
The meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 29, at Slate Creek Community Hall on Slate Creek Road off Highway 9, about 18 miles north of Silverthorne.
According to the group, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino and Bill Jackson, district ranger of the Dillon Ranger District, will offer a presentation on wildfire prevention and preparedness, and people can expect Randall McKinnon's live music, a silent auction and lunch from the Mountain Lyon Café.
Friends of the Lower Blue River is a local nonprofit dedicated to local conservation efforts, and whose members include many property owners in Summit and Grand counties.
To RSVP for the July 29 meeting, email friendsofthelowerblueriver@gmail.com. For more information about the group, go to FOLBR.org.
