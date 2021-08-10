Safe2Tell use continues as students gear up for return to school

Students around Colorado are gearing up for the return of full time and in-person learning this upcoming school year, and while many may be anxious about heading back, there are always resources available for those in need.

One of those resources is Safe2Tell, a violence intervention and prevention program that allows students to report threats to their own and others’ safety. Students can use the hotline to send in anonymous tips, which will then be followed up on by local law enforcement and school officials.

Students continued to use the program throughout the summer. There were 416 tips in July, the most common involving suicide threats (76), welfare checks (40) and drugs (22). During the 2020-21 school year, Safe2Tell received 11,388 tips, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233 at any time. Reports can also be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App store or Google Play.

“This year’s back-to-school transition promises to be very challenging for youth in Colorado, with the built-up stress and anxiety from the pandemic, changing health and safety guidelines, and a return to in-person learning throughout the state,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “As a community, we can help protect students and safeguard their well-being by reporting urgent safety concerts to Safe2Tell.”