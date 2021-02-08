Safety closures planned at Vail Pass on Monday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan for safety closures on Interstate 70 at Vail Pass on Monday, Feb. 8, for winter maintenance operations.

Closures are likely to take place after 9:30 a.m. and could last throughout the day. I-70 will be closed between mile points 180 and 190. Motorists should expect delays heading in both directions.

Up-to-the-minute updates will be posted throughout the day on COTrip.org and on CDOT’s Twitter page.