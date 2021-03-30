Sapphire Point reservations open Thursday
The White River National Forest will begin booking reservations for the upcoming summer season at Sapphire Point Overlook on Thursday, April 1.
The summer operating season begins May 14, and reservations are currently limited to groups of 10 or fewer due to public health restrictions. The U.S. Forest Service will monitor restrictions and could adjust size limits as appropriate, according to a news release. Reservations can be made at Recreation.gov.
Sapphire Point Overlook, off Swan Mountain Road between Breckenridge and Keystone, is a day-use area that can be reserved for two-hour private gatherings, according to the website. It is also the only site within the Dillon Ranger District where wedding ceremonies are permitted.
Any changes to size limits will be updated at Recreation.gov, and White River Recreation, the concessionaire operating the site, would notify reservation holders of any changes.
