Sarah Barclay recognized with Summit Association of Realtors’ inaugural Good Neighbor Award
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate’s Sarah Barclay was recently awarded the Summit Association of Realtors’ Good Neighbor Award.
According to a release from the Slifer Smith, the award was created to recognize a Realtor who is actively engaged in community roles and leadership positions throughout the community.
An avid fly fisher, Barclay is a past president of Gore Range Anglers — the local chapter of Trout Unlimited — and has participated in various local conservation efforts, including the initial phases of the Swan River restoration. The release said that Barclay assisted with stream work and coordinated volunteer efforts. She also helped create a fly fishing program for the Summit County chapter of the Snowboard Outreach Society.
Professionally, Barclay is a founding board member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation, which has donated nearly $500,000 to local community organizations and helped engage its realtor community in various volunteer events.
