Sarah Barclay recognized with Summit Association of Realtors’ inaugural Good Neighbor Award

Sarah Barclay, a real estate agent with Silfer Smith & Frampton, was recognized with the Summit Association of Realtors' inaugural Good Neighbor Award in December 2021. The award recognizes an agent who is highly involved in the community.

According to a release from the Slifer Smith, the award was created to recognize a Realtor who is actively engaged in community roles and leadership positions throughout the community.

An avid fly fisher, Barclay is a past president of Gore Range Anglers — the local chapter of Trout Unlimited — and has participated in various local conservation efforts, including the initial phases of the Swan River restoration. The release said that Barclay assisted with stream work and coordinated volunteer efforts. She also helped create a fly fishing program for the Summit County chapter of the Snowboard Outreach Society.

Professionally, Barclay is a founding board member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation, which has donated nearly $500,000 to local community organizations and helped engage its realtor community in various volunteer events.