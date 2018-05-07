Schedule revised for newest workforce-housing units in Breck

Citing unforeseen delays in construction, the team responsible for handling sales at Breckenridge's newest workforce housing development, Blue 52, has pushed back a few of its deadlines.

"We realize how important it is for (potential buyers) to tour these homes prior to the lottery therefore we have decided on the following changes," states a news release from Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties.

According to the company, the new timeline incudes:

• Applications remain open until June 1

• Open-house events will be in early June

• The lottery to decide who will be offered contracts will be June 15

Recommended Stories For You

• Homes will still be available to move in from the end of July to November.

For more info, Blue 52Breckenridge.com.