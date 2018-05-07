 Schedule revised for newest workforce-housing units in Breck | SummitDaily.com

Schedule revised for newest workforce-housing units in Breck

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The Blue 52 workforce housing on Monday, April 16, in Breckenridge. Applications are now being accepted for people interested in the second phase of the housing development in Breckenridge.

Citing unforeseen delays in construction, the team responsible for handling sales at Breckenridge's newest workforce housing development, Blue 52, has pushed back a few of its deadlines.

"We realize how important it is for (potential buyers) to tour these homes prior to the lottery therefore we have decided on the following changes," states a news release from Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties.

According to the company, the new timeline incudes:

• Applications remain open until June 1

• Open-house events will be in early June

• The lottery to decide who will be offered contracts will be June 15

• Homes will still be available to move in from the end of July to November.

For more info, Blue 52Breckenridge.com.