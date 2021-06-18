School board approves interim superintendent contract

The Summit School District Board of Education unanimously approved its consent agenda at the Thursday, June 17, meeting, including the contract for interim superintendent-elect Roy Crawford.

While Crawford’s official term as interim superintendent begins July 1, he will be paid on a per diem basis equal to $769.23 per day worked before then. His salary will be $200,000 for the year, starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2022.

The board also accepted former board member Isabel Rodriguez’s resignation and declared a vacancy on the board. It also approved the district’s master contract and a resolution proclaiming June as LGBTQ Pride Month.