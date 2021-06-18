School board approves interim superintendent contract
The Summit School District Board of Education unanimously approved its consent agenda at the Thursday, June 17, meeting, including the contract for interim superintendent-elect Roy Crawford.
While Crawford’s official term as interim superintendent begins July 1, he will be paid on a per diem basis equal to $769.23 per day worked before then. His salary will be $200,000 for the year, starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2022.
The board also accepted former board member Isabel Rodriguez’s resignation and declared a vacancy on the board. It also approved the district’s master contract and a resolution proclaiming June as LGBTQ Pride Month.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.