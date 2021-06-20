School board looking to fill 2nd vacancy this year

Following the resignation of member Isabel Rodriguez, the Summit School District Board of Education is looking to fill its empty seat.

Interested applicants are asked to send a written statement of interest and a resume to Molly Speer, the executive assistant to the board and superintendent, at molly.speer@summitk12.org by 4 p.m. Friday, July 2.

The board will release more details regarding time and location of interviews in the coming weeks.

Rodriguez’s term was set to expire in November, meaning the seat will still be up for election in a few months.

Rodriguez is the second board member to step down this year after Virginia “Gini” Bradley resigned in March. Lisa Webster was appointed by board President Kate Hudnut to fill Bradley’s seat at a May 13 school board meeting after the board was split 3-3 on who should fill the seat.