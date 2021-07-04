School district hires new Frisco Elementary principal

The Summit School District has hired Todd Kirkendall to serve as the new principal of Frisco Elementary School.

Kirkendall has 20 years of experience in education, according to the district. He comes to Summit County from the Academy School District in Colorado Springs, where he worked as a program lead and administrator of new opportunity programs. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and a master’s in education from the University of Illinois.

Kirkendall was hired following the departure of former Frisco Principal Laura Rupert in April. Peder Hansen finished the school year as interim principal.