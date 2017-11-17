School district to give away furniture, fixtures, equipment and books Saturday
November 17, 2017
The Summit School District is donating used furniture, fixtures, books and other items to members of the community free of charge from 9 a.m. to noon today at Summit High School.
The district sees its donation day as a way to be good stewards of the community, and the donations will take place out of the existing Media Center area at SHS, according to a news release.
The giveaway will feature a number of items, including everything from a couple sewing machines to big tables and library stacks that are being replaced through the new bond program.
The giveaway goes from 9 a.m. to noon and people are encouraged to come early in that window of time, as everything will be donated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anyone interested in taking home some of the books, furniture or other items being donated should bring everything they need for handling and hauling the items they wish to take without any help from the school or district staff.
As part of the process, anyone wanting to take items from donation day will also be required to sign a waiver before entering the school.
For questions, call or email Nate Weigel at 970-980-1861 or Nate.Weigel@NV5.com.
