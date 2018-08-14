Search for Tyler Gorrell suspended with no sign of the missing Denver resident

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit County Rescue Group have decided, reluctantly, to end the search for Denver resident Tyler Gorrell, who has been missing since Aug. 4 and whose last known location was at a trailhead in Silverthorne.

On Friday, the rescue group and the sheriff's office were notified that Gorrell was missing and his vehicle had been located at the winter trailhead on Rock Creek Road. Seventy-two personnel have provided 510 man hours in attempting to locate Mr. Gorrell since the search began. Additionally, 11 dog teams have provided a combined 67 hours, along with two days of flights by the Civil Air Patrol. Despite these efforts and the efforts of volunteers handing out fliers asking for information about Gorrell's whereabouts, the rescue group reported it had not been able to find any substantive evidence of Gorrell or his whereabouts.

With a complete lack of clues as to the whereabouts of Gorrell, and no indication from the general public that he had been seen on any of the surrounding trails, the group made the decision to suspend the search.

If credible information surfaces that there was a likelihood of someone seeing Gorrell, or his belongings, in any particular area within the county's backcountry, the rescue group will reinitiate the search. Until such time, the sheriff's office will continue to work with the Denver Police Department to determine Gorrell's whereabouts.

"Although we have suspended the active search for Tyler, the Summit County Sheriff's Office has detectives assigned to this case who will continue to work closely with Denver Police Department to find him," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "As a parent, it breaks my heart that Tyler's whereabouts remain unknown. I remain committed to bringing Tyler home."

The Summit County Rescue Group would like to thank Triple Creek Ranch and the Pebble Creek Ranch for providing access to their property during the search. In addition, Vail Mountain Rescue, Douglas County Search and Rescue, El Paso Search and Rescue, Larimer County Search and Rescue, North Fork Fire Rescue, the United States Forest Service, Civil Air Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff's Office all provided major support in both personnel and hours.