Second open house for hotel, condos project on Peak 8 set for June 12 in Breckenridge

The development team pursuing a 150-key luxury hotel with 50 wholly owned condos at the base of Peak 8 in Breckenridge will be holding its second open house tonight to allow members of the community to become more familiar with the proposed project.

The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. at the Grand Colorado on Peak 8, 1627 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge. Parking will be available in the Stables Lot.

At the last open house, the development team, spearheaded in a partnership between the local timeshare company Breckenridge Grand Vacations and the Miami-based real estate investment firm Lionheart Capital, set up various stations to focus on different aspects of the proposed project on Peak 8.

One station focused on architecture. Others offered information about a partnership with the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, other community benefits, potential brands, traffic impacts, possible alternatives to project, and more. Drinks and refreshments will be provided.

At the last Breckenridge Town Council meeting, council members who attended the first open house were highly complimentary of the developers' effort.

For more, go to Finish8.com.