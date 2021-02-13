Segment of Broken Lance Drive to be closed due to water line repair on Monday
The town of Breckenridge issued a public notice for a partial road closure due to a main water line repair. The repair is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 at 756 Broken Lance Drive. Broken Lance Drive will be closed between Red Feather Road and Tomahawk Lane on Monday morning. The town’s water division noted that surrounding residents whose water will be shut off during this time have been notified.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.