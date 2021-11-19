Send us your grocery receipts from Thanksgiving 2020

The Summit Daily News is looking for readers to send in their grocery receipts from November 2020 in an effort to quantify the rising cost of food over the past year.

In particular, we’re looking for staple items like a dozen eggs, a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread. But we’re also hoping to evaluate the cost of popular Thanksgiving meal items, such as a frozen turkey, a pumpkin pie and a bag of potatoes.

If you’d like to help with this project, simply scan or take a picture of your old receipts and email them to news@summitdaily.com.