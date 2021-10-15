Share your input on the future of Summit County’s open space and trails

Community members are encouraged to participate in a questionnaire that’ll help outline the priorities and focus of Summit County’s new Open Space & Trails master plan.

Aaron Dodds/Breckenridge Tourism Office

Ask any local or tourist in town what their favorite part about Summit County is, and their answer is likely dependent on the community’s breathtaking natural environment. Both residents and visitors are protective and vocal about the area’s natural beauty, and right now, the county is looking to compile those opinions in one place.

Summit County is launching the development of a new Open Space & Trails master plan that’ll set the “framework for future decision-making to address continued visitation and changing opportunities based on implementable adaptive management strategies,” according to a press release .

Part of that development includes gathering feedback from community members, which will be done via an online questionnaire that is live until Oct. 31.

According to the release, the plan “will include research, data collection and analysis, community and stakeholder engagement, and goal assessments to guide land acquisition, trail development and maintenance, habitat protection and restoration, and recreational opportunities for the next 10 years.”

To learn more about the master plan and to take the questionnaire, visit SummitCounty.civilspace.io/en .