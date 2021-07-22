Shared Construction Content opens in Breckenridge

Michael Young has a background in the construction industry and was working for a high-end marble and granite company in Washington D.C. when he got an idea. The company he was working for was building its portfolio, but it was costing over $10,000 per project to collect images and videos.

“I just kept thinking to myself, this is ridiculous that we’re not splitting this cost with everyone else who built this house,” Young wrote in an email.

An avid outdoorsman, Young decided to pick up and move to Summit County where he recently opened Shared Construction Content, a firm that uses software to easily split the cost of architectural photography, videography and staging between all the key players of a construction project. This includes general contractors, architects, interior designers, marble and granite contractors, flooring contractors and more.

In addition to using its software to split the cost of images and videos, the firm also offers content creation and marketing services, according to its website .

The new business is at 605 S. Park Ave. in Breckenridge. For more information, visit SharedConstructionContent.com or call 970-423-0075.