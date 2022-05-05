Shark Tank-style event Greater Colorado Pitch Series opens applications to fund rural entrepreneurs
Entering its third year, the Greater Colorado Pitch Series is ready to fund businesses of all shapes and sizes. According to a news release, applications are now open and close midnight June 10.
The release states that the series awards eight rural Colorado companies investment that ranges from $50,000 to $1 million. Winners will be announced July 12 during a hybrid virtual and in-person event as part of West Slope Startup Week.
The series started in 2020 with the Greater Colorado Venture Fund as the sole funder, and has added three additional capital partners to facilitate over $7 million in investments to date.
Visit GCPS.co to apply and for more information.
