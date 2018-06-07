Sheriff’s office seeks children’s help naming speed trailer

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is seeking children's help naming the department's beloved patrol speed trailer.

The trailer can often be seen slowing down passing cars using radar technology in neighborhoods in unincorporated Summit County. Throughout the years, "Speedy," as it's known, has had many names.

"However, the time has come to bestow a name of virtue upon this vital element of speed enforcement in Summit County," according to a sheriff's office news release.

As such, middle and elementary school students are invited to stop by the sheriff's office table and contribute name suggestions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the annual Safe Summer Kickoff at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne.

The sheriff's office will announce the winning name on social media.

"Speed enforcement is a top priority for the sheriff's office and involving the community in recognizing the importance of using caution and awareness while driving is crucial," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "My hope is that each time the public sees our speed trailer they will be reminded of the responsibility we all have in practicing safe driving techniques."