Sheriff’s office seeks children’s help naming speed trailer
June 7, 2018
The Summit County Sheriff's Office is seeking children's help naming the department's beloved patrol speed trailer.
The trailer can often be seen slowing down passing cars using radar technology in neighborhoods in unincorporated Summit County. Throughout the years, "Speedy," as it's known, has had many names.
"However, the time has come to bestow a name of virtue upon this vital element of speed enforcement in Summit County," according to a sheriff's office news release.
As such, middle and elementary school students are invited to stop by the sheriff's office table and contribute name suggestions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the annual Safe Summer Kickoff at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne.
The sheriff's office will announce the winning name on social media.
"Speed enforcement is a top priority for the sheriff's office and involving the community in recognizing the importance of using caution and awareness while driving is crucial," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "My hope is that each time the public sees our speed trailer they will be reminded of the responsibility we all have in practicing safe driving techniques."
Trending In: Local
- Body of missing Dillon man found on Berthoud Pass Sunday
- Boulder’s Mark Williams delightfully disrupting best-laid Democratic campaign plans
- Westbound I-70 express lane in the works from Idaho Springs to Empire Junction
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes for the season
- Register now for Saturday’s Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk in Breckenridge
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County man dies in rafting accident near Buena Vista
- Breckenridge sides with residents who want heavy trucks off Tiger Road
- Breckenridge luxury hotel project’s first open house opens eyes
- Vail Resorts to buy Crested Butte, three other resorts
- Grand County sheriff ID’s missing Dillon man found dead in car