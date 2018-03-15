Should Colorado host the Winter Olympics? The Summit Daily wants to hear from you

The Summit Daily News is inviting its readers to join us for coffee at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. The topic of conversation this month has been stirring up debate all along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor: Should Colorado host the Winter Olympics?

Colorado famously said no to the Games back in 1976, but local leaders here in Summit County are taking the possibility of a 2026, or 2030. bid seriously.

