Should Colorado host the Winter Olympics? The Summit Daily wants to hear from you
March 15, 2018
The Summit Daily News is inviting its readers to join us for coffee at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. The topic of conversation this month has been stirring up debate all along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor: Should Colorado host the Winter Olympics?
Colorado famously said no to the Games back in 1976, but local leaders here in Summit County are taking the possibility of a 2026, or 2030. bid seriously.
For more information, email or call editor Ben Trollinger at btrollinger@summitdaily.com or 970-668-4618.
