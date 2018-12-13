SHS kids score big at regional jazz competition

Several Summit High School students did exceptionally well at the 2018 All-Region Honor Jazz Audtiions.

Patrick Middlebrook won lead trumpet in Band No. 1, ranking Middlebrook as the best jazz trumpeter in the region. Griffin Snell won the top trumpet in Band No. 2, placing sixth for best jazz trumpeter in the region. Mack Henry won second trombone in Band No. 2, coming in as sixth best jazz trombonist in the region. Jacob Brewer won guitar player for Band No. 3, placing third for best guitarist in the region.

The four students will be representing SHS at the District Eight Jazz Band event taking place on Feb. 8 to 9 at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. They will join over a hundred other students from middle and high schools in Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Steamboat Springs, Granby, Rifle and Moffat County. Over the two days they will participate in intensive jazz training, including instructional workshops and rehearsals, with a faculty of professional musicians provided by JAS.