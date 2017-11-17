SHS senior earns chance to perform at Carnegie Hall

Summit High School senior Nash LaFrankie has punched his ticket to sing at the most famous of venues, Carnegie Hall in New York City, according to the school district.

LaFrankie, 17, was recently selected out of a pool of 18,000 students from the U.S. and countries as far away as the United Kingdom, Guam and New Zealand, just to name a few, which LaFrankie thinks "is super cool."

With the selection, he has earned the chance to lend his voice to a 700-student choir formed for the National Performance Series at Carnegie Hall this winter.

LaFrankie said his choir teacher, Caroline Hesford, turned him on to the opportunity, and after that, he had to learn to sing an Italian aria in just 10 days, which isn't the easiest thing to do for someone who doesn't speak the language.

However, Hesford found an online video for LaFrankie to work off of, and after "five days of listening to the song on repeat," he apparently was able hit all the right notes because he made the final cut.

"I sat in front of a computer for hours listening how a professional Italian singer pronounced every single word, annunciation and dictation," LaFrankie said, adding that he then polished the piece in private lessons with his teacher.

LaFrankie is set to perform at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 4, a Sunday, but before he can do that, he'll have to raise enough money to get himself there. Hesford too is raising money because it's a school-sponsored trip and that means LaFrankie will have to have a chaperone.

LaFrankie said he expects it's going to cost him just south of $2,000 to make the trip alone, not including any airfare, costumes or other expenses that he's expected to encounter along the way.

With that in mind, LaFrankie is hoping to raise $4,000 before he leaves, and he's asking anyone who might want to help make checks payable to Summit High School, put "Nash LaFrankie" in the memo and drop them off at the school.