Silvana’s Community Garden accepting plot applications
Silvana’s Community Garden in Silverthorne is now accepting plot reservations for residents interested in growing their own produce.
Located at 247 Rainbow Drive, the garden allows individuals and families the ability to grow vegetables in the garden regardless of experience. The community garden requires five volunteer hours from plot holders and has a plot fee in addition to a reimbursable deposit of $100.
For new gardeners, applications will be accepted through May 2. Plots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there will be a Zoom kickoff party at 5 p.m. May 15. For more information, email silvanasgardens@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/silvanascommunitygardens.
