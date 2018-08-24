Silver Creek, Sugarloaf fires grow stagnant

As Colorado's wildfire season (hopefully) dwindles to an end, so too do a couple of fires in the area.

The Silver Creek Fire, located about 16 miles northwest of Kremmling, seems to have stopped growing at about 4,745 acres, and Grand County officials have improved containment from 15 to 27 percent in the last few days. Despite improvements, fire crews will continue to improve and strengthen firelines and put out hotspots at the edge of the fire, according to Inciweb, an interagency incident information management system. More than 400 fire personnel are currently fighting the fire.

The Latigo Ranch area is still under an evacuation order, while the Old Park and Gore Lake areas remain under a pre-evacuation notice from the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, the Sugarloaf Fire southwest of Fraser continues to burn, but has fallen stagnant over recent weeks. The fire hasn't grown from its current size of 1,280 acres in well over a month as fire personnel wait for it to burn itself out. Currently only seven firefighters are engaged with the blaze, and containment sits at 35 percent.