Silverthorne adopts 2022 budget with few changes from 1st reading

Silverthorne Town Council unanimously voted to adopt a budget for its next fiscal year at its Nov. 10 meeting.

Highlights in the budget include additional funding for staffing needs, town improvements and an updated traffic study for Exit 205 off Interstate 70.

Changes made to the 2022 budget since first reading include an additional $500,000 in funding for downtown sidewalk improvements and an additional $50,000 for nonprofit grants. Another change — which comes due to a change in the 2022 rates and fees — created a new structure for storm water fees, setting the fee at $6 per month for residential and making it based on square footage for commercial.

An additional $34,000 topped off the end of the 2021 budget due to the need for a furnace replacement in a town-owned building and new computer software the town installed this year.