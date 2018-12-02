Silverthorne announces police department promotions

Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor recently promoted multiple people in his department, making officers Rachel Dunaway and Joel Ponedel sergeants and sergeant Tim Osborn a senior sergeant.

The promotions were announced during a Silverthorne Town Council meeting last month. At the following meeting, officer Rich Watson was raised to the rank of detective.

According to town staff, Watson served for 14 years as a special agent in the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and he has several decades of experience working as a military police officer and as a civilian police officer.

His past civilian policing experience includes working as a patrol sergeant and as a detective for the Breckenridge Police Department. Among his many other talents, Watson has a vast amount of knowledge working and teaching cell phone and computer forensic analysis and he also holds a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska.