Silverthorne announces police department promotions
December 2, 2018
Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor recently promoted multiple people in his department, making officers Rachel Dunaway and Joel Ponedel sergeants and sergeant Tim Osborn a senior sergeant.
The promotions were announced during a Silverthorne Town Council meeting last month. At the following meeting, officer Rich Watson was raised to the rank of detective.
According to town staff, Watson served for 14 years as a special agent in the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and he has several decades of experience working as a military police officer and as a civilian police officer.
His past civilian policing experience includes working as a patrol sergeant and as a detective for the Breckenridge Police Department. Among his many other talents, Watson has a vast amount of knowledge working and teaching cell phone and computer forensic analysis and he also holds a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska.
