Silverthorne approves another condo development on Blue River Parkway

A rendering shows what the Apres Shores condo development in Silverthorne could look like. Silverthorne Town Council approved the final site plan at its Wednesday, Oct. 13, meeting.

Silverthorne Town Council agenda packet/Courtesy rendering

Silverthorne is still booming with development, adding another condo complex on Blue River Parkway to its list of upcoming projects.

Silverthorne Town Council unanimously approved a minor subdivision and final site plan for the Apres Shores development, which will combine three lots at 716, 740 and 748 Blue River Parkway — also known as Colorado Highway 9 — to build four three-story buildings with 60 condos. The buildings will include a combination of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The applicants, Mark Strempke and Nick Pellar with TG Developments, are proposing to demolish all existing structures on the property, including an office building as well as several sheds and greenhouses. They are also planning to build a clubhouse and an outdoor fire pit for the community.

In addition, the town approved a disturbance permit for the property so the applicants can build a 10-foot-wide, multiuse recreational trail along the Blue River.

Directly south of Apres Shores, council also approved the final site plan for The Wave on the Blue development at its Wednesday, Oct. 13, meeting. The town is also looking to start its own workforce housing project a bit further north on Highway 9 at Annie Road, and north of that a new dental office with workforce housing will be under development in the near future, too.

During council discussion, member Mike Spry expressed concerns about the flow of traffic in the area of the development, where only right turns are possible to and from Highway 9. While the issue isn’t directly related to the Apres Shores development, he said it’s still something to think about.

Planner Danelle Cook said the planning commission expressed the same concern but that Highway 9 falls under the Colorado Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction.

“We all know that Highway 9 is so congested, especially at certain times of the year and certain times of the day,” Cook said. “And right-in, right-out traffic causes a lot of U-turns. So CDOT’s solution to that is roundabouts, and it is their highway, so it’s up to them to manage that.”

Cook said if it’s something the town would like to address, it would have to collaborate with CDOT.

Council member Kevin McDonald said he appreciates that the project is set back from Highway 9 far more than required and that the lot coverage is relatively minimal.

“It’s not just densely carpet-bombed with buildings, so I think it will be a nice addition,” McDonald said.

Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist shared the same sentiment, saying she appreciates the applicants coming back from preliminary approval with modifications more in line with the town.

“It’s nice to have a project that isn’t just every square inch built out,” Sandquist said.