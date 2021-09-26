Silverthorne approves final site plan for Angler Mountain Vistas development

One of the Angler Mountain Vistas single-family home models is pictured in a rendering. The development received final site plan approval from the Silverthorne Town Council at its Sept. 22 meeting.

Silverthorne Town Council/Courtesy rendering

The Angler Mountain Vistas in Silverthorne received final site plan approval from the Silverthorne Town Council on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The long-awaited development will soon bring 17 new market-rate homes to town.

The single-family dwelling units were proposed by Tim Crane with Compass Homes and Blake Shutler with Summit Homes Construction. The new community will be located just south of Angler Mountain Ranch on Angler Mountain Ranch Road South.

There are four types of buildings included in the project plan, each meant to accommodate differing conditions and grades across the site. In a previous discussion with the Summit Daily News, Silverthorne Planning Manager Lina Lesmes said the development would likely go vertical this fall should it receive final approval.

According to the Town Council’s agenda packet, the original 35.81 acre parcel these homes are proposed on makes up the Angler Mountain Vistas Subdivision. The 17 homes will be built on two developable tracts of land. Another tract was dedicated to the town of Silverthorne as public open space.

Planner Caitlin Jacobshagen said in the meeting that these will be footprint homes, which means there will be multiple single-family homes located on individual lots.

The applicants began installing infrastructure on-site after receiving preliminary approval in April, but the group needed the final site plan approved to begin applying for building permits.

The applicant plans to partially pave Angler Mountain Ranch Road South, the main access road to the development site, and will dedicate the road to the town as a right of way. The site also contains a private road, Fly Caster Lane, which will be maintained by the homeowners association and provide access to six of the buildings. There are also several trails that provide pedestrian access to the site.

Council member Mike Spry voiced concerns over dedicating the right of way to the town, noting that it just means the town has another road to maintain and plow. He asked what the trade-off was for something like this.

Jacobshagen said the developer paid for all the initial construction and paving of the road. Assistant Town Manager Mark Leidal said they will also put forward a 1% real estate transfer fee that will go to the town’s general fund, which should offset additional costs incurred by the town to provide services to the residential neighborhood.

Bobby Craig, with Arapahoe Architects, said the changes from the preliminary site plan to the final plan were mostly architectural.

“The biggest change architecturally was dressing up the street facades,” Craig said.

Craig said this change came after receiving input from town staff and the planning commission. They added porches to the sides of all the downhill units — 14 of the 17 homes. Craig said they also upgraded the architectural materials to keep them in line with a “mountain-modern” theme.

“I can’t believe we’re kind of at the end of this,” Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist said in the meeting. The town has been working with developers on planning this project since 2009.

Kevin Berg, with Summit Homes Construction, the general contractor for the development, said they would not comment further on the project.