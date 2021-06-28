Silverthorne approves preliminary plans for Phase 5 Smith Ranch units
At its Wednesday, June 23, meeting, Silverthorne Town Council approved preliminary plans for 20 townhomes east of Adams Avenue, which will be included in the Phase 5 lottery of the Smith Ranch Neighborhood come August.
The plan is to build five buildings with four units each.
Council member Mike Spry questioned why the new buildings would add only 20 units when the density maximum was calculated to be 24 units given the housing need.
Planning Manager Lina Lesmes said this was the best configuration that could meet all additional standards, including building separation, drainage, landscaping and snow.
