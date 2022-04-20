Silverthorne arts projects receive grants
The Silverthorne Art Board has awarded four grants for local art-related projects in the town.
Artist Erika Donaghy received $3,000 to install a mural in Bluebird Market that will be approximately two stories tall and 9 feet wide, and a sculpture installation for Alpine Gardens and Minimal Impact Lifestyle received $3,000 as well. Another $3,000 will collectively go to artists Jessica Johnson, Erica Nicol and Rachel Waltman, who will install a mural located on the concrete wall under the Angler Mountain Bridge on the Blue River bike path.
An interactive community art project facilitated by artist Mary Gilles received $2,500. Giles will work with Silverthorne Elementary and have a presence at the June, July, August and September First Friday events to create mosaic lady bugs with community members.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.