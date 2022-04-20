Silverthorne arts projects receive grants

The Silverthorne Art Board has awarded four grants for local art-related projects in the town.

Artist Erika Donaghy received $3,000 to install a mural in Bluebird Market that will be approximately two stories tall and 9 feet wide, and a sculpture installation for Alpine Gardens and Minimal Impact Lifestyle received $3,000 as well. Another $3,000 will collectively go to artists Jessica Johnson, Erica Nicol and Rachel Waltman, who will install a mural located on the concrete wall under the Angler Mountain Bridge on the Blue River bike path.

An interactive community art project facilitated by artist Mary Gilles received $2,500. Giles will work with Silverthorne Elementary and have a presence at the June, July, August and September First Friday events to create mosaic lady bugs with community members.